Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has four doubles and four walks while hitting .188.
- Tovar has had a base hit in eight of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 1.02 ERA ranks sixth, .736 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
