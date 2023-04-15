Saturday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (6-8) against the Colorado Rockies (5-9) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (0-1) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (0-1) will get the nod for the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (61 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.28) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule