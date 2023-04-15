The Colorado Rockies and Mike Moustakas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .136 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Moustakas has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Moustakas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in five of nine games so far this year.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

