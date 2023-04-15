Elias Diaz -- batting .433 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 hits and an OBP of .426, both of which lead Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Diaz is batting .563 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (35.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

