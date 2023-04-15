Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.426) this season, fueled by 16 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
