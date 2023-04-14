The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 228.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 42 times.

The average total in Minnesota's matchups this year is 231.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves have a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 20, or 54.1%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 51 of 82 outings.

Oklahoma City's average game total this season has been 233.9, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has gone 47-34-0 ATS this year.

The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 42 51.2% 115.8 233.3 115.8 232.2 231.1 Thunder 51 62.2% 117.5 233.3 116.4 232.2 230.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over four times.

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-23-0) than it does in road games (21-20-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Timberwolves average are only 0.6 fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.4).

When Minnesota puts up more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12 against the spread and 22-12 overall.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over four times.

Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-17-0). On the road, it is .585 (24-17-0).

The Thunder score only 1.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Oklahoma City has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 28-15 overall record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 38-43 9-14 37-45 Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 22-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 22-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-15 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 27-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-9 32-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-11

