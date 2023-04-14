Ty France and the Seattle Mariners face Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 14 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is ninth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .271 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with 58 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.26 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.460 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber will get the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In two starts this season, Gomber has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-4 Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners - Away Austin Gomber Marco Gonzales 4/15/2023 Mariners - Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners - Away German Márquez Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates - Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates - Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.