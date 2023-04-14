Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 2-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-4 2-4 3-2 2-6 3-6 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.