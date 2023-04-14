On Friday, C.J. Cron (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 135th in batting average, 172nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Cron has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has homered (27.3%, and 8.7% of his trips to the dish).

Cron has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

