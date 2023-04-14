Having taken 10 in a row on the road, the Colorado Avalanche play at the Nashville Predators on Friday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT to catch the action as the Predators and Avalanche meet.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Avalanche vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/23/2022 Predators Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) COL
12/17/2022 Avalanche Predators 3-1 COL
11/10/2022 Avalanche Predators 5-3 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche's total of 218 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.
  • With 266 goals (3.3 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 38 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 69 39 68 107 46 42 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 80 54 48 102 42 60 49.3%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 80 17 35 52 28 27 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have conceded 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 84 13 41 54 44 31 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 50 17 24 41 15 24 44.3%

