Avalanche vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3, winners of three straight) at Ball Arena. The contest on Thursday, April 13 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3.
Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-190)
|Jets (+160)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 63.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (37-21).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 18-8 (winning 69.2%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 65.5% chance to win.
Avalanche vs. Jets Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|266 (12th)
|Goals
|244 (21st)
|218 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|220 (10th)
|63 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|51 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (7th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over three times.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche are ranked 12th in the league with 266 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Avalanche are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 218 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +48 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
