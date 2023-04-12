On Wednesday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is hitting .295 with three doubles.
  • Daza is batting .400 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Daza has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this season.
  • Daza has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 11 games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (1-1) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
