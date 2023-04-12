The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .220.

McMahon has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

