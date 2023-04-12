Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .367, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).
- He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
- Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Flaherty (1-1) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.