Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .219 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Profar is batting .294 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In six of nine games this season, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Flaherty (1-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
