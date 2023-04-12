After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .225 with four doubles.

Tovar has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Tovar has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in five of 11 games so far this year.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

