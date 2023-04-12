After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron leads Colorado with 10 hits, batting .250 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 108th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

This year, Cron has posted at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games this season, and 9.5% of his chances at the plate.

Cron has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings