On Tuesday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is batting .293 with three doubles.
  • Daza enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350.
  • Daza has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Daza has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in four of 10 games so far this year.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
