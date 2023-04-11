After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .194.
  • In seven of 11 games this year, McMahon got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
