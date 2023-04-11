(3-7) will play the (5-6) at Coors Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 12 Ks, Miles Mikolas will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Rockies have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cardinals (-175). The total is 12 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Rockies' matchup against the Cardinals but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Charlie Blackmon hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won two of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rockies have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.