Ezequiel Tovar -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .222 with four doubles.
  • Tovar has picked up a hit in seven games this season (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.