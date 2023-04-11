The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
  • Montero has had a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Montero has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
