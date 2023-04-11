Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 72.7% of his 11 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
