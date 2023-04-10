The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by three extra-base hits.

In nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), Bryant has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 10 games this season.

Bryant has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings