Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .200.
- In four of seven games this year, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Profar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Matz (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.