On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .188 with two doubles.
  • In six of nine games this season, Tovar got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
  • Tovar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow nine total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Matz (0-1) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
