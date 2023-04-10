The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .300 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer in his last games.

Diaz has picked up a hit in seven games this year (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

