Elehuris Montero -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .313.

Montero has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his nine games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Montero has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings