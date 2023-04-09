How to Watch the Rockies vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:13 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Coors Field. Chad Kuhl will start for Washington, with first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 21st in MLB play with eight total home runs.
- Colorado ranks 19th in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.
- Colorado has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.8 runs per game (34 total runs).
- The Rockies are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.
- Colorado's 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies have the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.468).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 13-4
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Michael Grove
|4/4/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Away
|German Márquez
|Julio Urías
|4/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 1-0
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Josiah Gray
|4/7/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-5
|Home
|José Ureña
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|4/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Chad Kuhl
|4/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|German Márquez
|Steven Matz
|4/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Miles Mikolas
|4/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Jack Flaherty
|4/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Marco Gonzales
|4/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
