Sunday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (3-6) and the Washington Nationals (3-6) squaring off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 9-8 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on April 9.

The probable starters are Ryan Feltner (0-1) for the Colorado Rockies and Chad Kuhl for the Washington Nationals.

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 9, Nationals 8.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

This season, the Rockies have won one out of the three games in which they've been favored.

Colorado has played as favorites of -145 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 34 (3.8 per game).

The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule