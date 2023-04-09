The Denver Nuggets (52-29), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena, will try to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Sacramento Kings (48-33). This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on ALT and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Nuggets matchup.

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and NBCS-CA

ALT and NBCS-CA Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a +231 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 121 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 118.2 per contest to rank 26th in the NBA.

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 115.9 points per game, 11th in league, and giving up 112.7 per outing, 10th in NBA) and have a +259 scoring differential.

These two teams average 236.9 points per game between them, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender 230.9 points per game combined, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Denver is 43-36-2 ATS this season.

Nuggets and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +950 +350 - Kings +7000 +2500 -

