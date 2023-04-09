On Sunday, Kris Bryant (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Nationals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -130)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
  • Bryant will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in all nine games this season, with more than one hit twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Bryant has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kuhl (0-0) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
