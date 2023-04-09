Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has two doubles while batting .179.
  • In five of eight games this season, Tovar got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Tovar has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Nationals will look to Kuhl (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
