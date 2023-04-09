The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 1-for-1 with two RBI last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .231 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Kuhl (0-0) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
