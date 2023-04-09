Charlie Blackmon -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Blackmon has had a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

