C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron leads Colorado with eight hits, batting .258 this season with five extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 107th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Cron has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In two games this season, Cron has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The seven strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kuhl (0-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.