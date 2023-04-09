Avalanche vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) will try to prolong a nine-game road win streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-11), who have lost six in a row at home, on Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-280)
|Ducks (+235)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 36 of their 57 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.2%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter, Colorado has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 73.7% chance to win.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|260 (13th)
|Goals
|197 (31st)
|212 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|322 (32nd)
|60 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (30th)
|50 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|71 (30th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Colorado went over four times.
- During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche's 3.3 average goals per game add up to 260 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Avalanche have given up the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 212 (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +48 this season.
