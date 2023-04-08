On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

McMahon has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

