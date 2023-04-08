When the (3-5) square off against the (2-6) at Coors Field on Saturday, April 8 at 8:10 PM ET, Austin Gomber will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Nationals have +120 odds to win. The total is 11 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Rockies and Nationals matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Nationals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won one of seven games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+115) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Ryan McMahon 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

