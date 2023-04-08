Saturday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (3-5) and the Washington Nationals (2-6) at Coors Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rockies coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 8.

The Rockies will give the nod to Austin Gomber (0-1) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (0-1).

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

Colorado has played as favorites of -145 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rockies.

Colorado has scored 28 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule