Held from April 6 - 9, Justin Rose is set to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Justin Rose Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Rose has shot below par seven times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Rose has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Rose has one win and two top-10 finishes.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Rose has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 25 -6 278 1 12 2 4 $3.6M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Rose's past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times and the top 10 five times. His average finish has been 11th.

Rose made the cut in nine of his past 11 entries in this event.

Rose did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Courses that Rose has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,262 yards, 283 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Rose's Last Time Out

Rose was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 31st percentile of the field.

Rose was better than 87% of the field at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Rose recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Rose had more bogeys or worse (six) than the field average (3.4).

Rose did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship. The tournament average was 3.3.

In that last tournament, Rose carded a bogey or worse on five of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Rose finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.3.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Rose bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

