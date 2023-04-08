Charlie Blackmon -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .321 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In 62.5% of his eight games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings