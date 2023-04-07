On Friday, Ryan McMahon (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has three doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .192.
  • McMahon has a hit in five of seven games played this year (71.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • McMahon has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
