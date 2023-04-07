Friday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (3-4) taking on the Washington Nationals (1-6) at 8:40 PM (on April 7). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 win for the Rockies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rockies will look to Jose Urena (0-1) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (1-0).

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 7, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Colorado has played as favorites of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 54.5% chance to win.

Colorado has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 23 (3.3 per game).

The Rockies' 4.88 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule