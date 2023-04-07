The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.

In 62.8% of his 164 games last season, Profar picked up a hit. He also had 37 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 9.8% of his games last season (164 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Profar drove in a run in 41 games last season out of 164 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 9.1% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..

He scored a run in 42.1% of his 164 games last season, with more than one run in 9.8% of those games (16).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 73 .251 AVG .236 .345 OBP .318 .419 SLG .365 27 XBH 26 9 HR 6 27 RBI 31 46/38 K/BB 57/35 2 SB 3 Home Away 81 GP 83 47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%) 18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%) 9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%) 17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

