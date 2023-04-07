Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has a double while hitting .190.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in four of six games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Tovar has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Nationals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- Gore (1-0) starts for the Nationals, his second this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
