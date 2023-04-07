On Friday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is batting .333 with a double and a home run.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 67th in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his six games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Montero has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Gore (1-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
