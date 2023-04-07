On Friday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .333 with a double and a home run.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 67th in slugging.

In 66.7% of his six games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Montero has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings