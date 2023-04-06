Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .182.
- In four of six games this year, McMahon got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.67).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
