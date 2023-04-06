The Phoenix Suns (44-35) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -10.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 50 of 79 outings.
  • The average over/under for Denver's contests this season is 228.4, 3.9 more points than this game's total.
  • Denver is 43-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Nuggets have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Denver has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +360 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 21.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Nuggets Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 42 53.2% 113.7 229.6 111.3 223.8 226.2
Nuggets 50 63.3% 115.9 229.6 112.5 223.8 230.0

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over once in their past 10 games.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 24-16-0 record) than away (.487, 19-20-0).
  • The Nuggets' 115.9 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.3 points, Denver is 37-16 against the spread and 47-6 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 42-36 7-4 39-40
Nuggets 43-36 3-0 36-43

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Nuggets
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
31-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-16
33-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-6
111.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 35-12
38-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-8

