On Thursday, Charlie Blackmon (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .333 with zero walks and four runs scored.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

In four of six games this season (66.7%), Blackmon has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

